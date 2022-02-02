Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Schafer, 88, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully in her sleep in her apartment at HeatherWood Assisted Living on Sunday, January 30, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Betty was born in Lincoln, NE, the sixth of the seven children born to Morgan and Gertrude McCurdy. She attended St. Patrick’s School in Havelock, NE, and graduated as the Valedictorian of the Cathedral High School class of 1951 in Lincoln. Betty received a full scholarship to the School of Nursing program at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln, and graduated from the three yr. program as an RN just prior to her marriage to Richard Schafer in 1954. Contrary to the conventions of the day, Betty worked as a nurse throughout her life while raising seven children. She began as a floor nurse in various departments at St. Elizabeth’s, and then on the Obstetrics/Gynecology floor at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI, after the family moved to Altoona, WI, in 1967. During a hiatus from nursing, Betty worked briefly as an instructor of CNAs (Certified Nurse Assistants) for the then-District 1 Technical Institute, but eventually returned to her first love of patient care. Betty earned her RNC certification, and was eventually named Department Director of Obstetrics/Gynecology, overseeing the renovation of the department and the development of the Touch of Love Birthing Center. In time, her love of patient care spurred her to accept the position of Office Nurse for Donna Schoenfelder, the first female OB/GYN recruited by Sacred Heart. Following her retirement from that position in 1998, Betty continued her nursing vocation in her new hometown of Birchwood, WI, by partnering with a fellow nurse to develop the Ecumenical Parish Nurse Project, and continued to work to fundraise for the program, oversee the distribution of medical equipment for anyone in need, and recruit additional nurses dedicated to the program until 2012.
Betty’s family, however, was the greatest joy of her life. Her dedication included stints as Cub Scout Den Mother, Brownie/Girl Scout Leader, Classroom Mother, teachers’ Christmas cookie tray baker, and her kids’ band, musical/drama performances, and sports team’s most “enthusiastic” cheerleader. She drove countless miles to kids’ activities, sewed them the latest clothing trends, taught her kids to cook, clean and sew, and was committed to their Catholic education. She passed on a true patriotic spirit, and was proud to be the mother of three military veterans, as well as a member of the Birchwood American Legion Auxiliary. Betty’s community service also included election to the Altoona School Board in 1982. She also passed on her love of the Green Bay Packers to her children and grandchildren, and was a proud stockholder of the team. One of the highlights of her life was a trip to Lambeau Field, gifted by her oldest grandson, to attend her first Packers game in 2019.
Betty’s faith was the glue holding all facets of her life together, and she was the consummate “Church Lady”. Her service to her parishes included women’s group memberships, coordinator of and teacher for the Catechism program at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Altoona; lector, Lay Leader of Prayer, Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, and eventually Sacristan at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Birchwood. Her dedication to her faith was formally recognized in 2012 when she received the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women Pax Christi Award for the Diocese of Superior, WI, from then Bishop Peter Christensen.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, four nephews, and her husband. She is survived by her children, Theresa Kivi, La Crosse, WI, William (Phyllis) Schafer, Brodhead, WI, Kenneth (Vickie) Schafer, Fall Creek, WI, Susan (David) Blocher, Dayton, Ohio, James (Charrise) Schafer, Sunset, Utah, Rebecca DeMelfi, Delafield, WI, and Edward Schafer, Apex, North Carolina; 12 grandchildren, Shane (Kayla) Sanders, Tara Sanders, Karissa (Michael) Robie, Kyle (Colleen) Schafer, Kody (Brandy) Schafer, Michael Schafer, Cassandra (Cooper) Wheatley, Jack Schafer, Juliana (Ian) Harris, Devin (Cathy O’Keefe) DeMelfi, Jackson Schafer and Benjamin Schafer; and 12 great-grandchildren, with one more due in March.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona, WI, with a Visitation at the church beginning at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, WI, at a later date.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements.