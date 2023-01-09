Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Schuster, age 90, passed away peacefully the morning of December 27, 2022 at Dove Healthcare Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls, going home to our heavenly Father.

Betty was born in Cooks Valley, WI on June 13, 1932, the second oldest of four children to Wenzel (Jim) and Helen (Ellingson) Schuster. She lived in Cooks Valley, Cadott, Cornell and Lima, WI. Betty resided with her parents in Mondovi until 1974 when she moved to the Isaacson’s home to do in-home care for several years. She then moved to Eau Claire where she continued providing in-home care for the elderly. Betty moved into the St. John’s Apartment buildings in 2004 and then to the Rutledge Home in 2019.

