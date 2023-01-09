Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Schuster, age 90, passed away peacefully the morning of December 27, 2022 at Dove Healthcare Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls, going home to our heavenly Father.
Betty was born in Cooks Valley, WI on June 13, 1932, the second oldest of four children to Wenzel (Jim) and Helen (Ellingson) Schuster. She lived in Cooks Valley, Cadott, Cornell and Lima, WI. Betty resided with her parents in Mondovi until 1974 when she moved to the Isaacson’s home to do in-home care for several years. She then moved to Eau Claire where she continued providing in-home care for the elderly. Betty moved into the St. John’s Apartment buildings in 2004 and then to the Rutledge Home in 2019.
Betty was a very quiet, soft spoken and generous person. She loved music and spending time in the country. Betty loved taking long walks, pretty dresses and going to Perkins for a bite to eat. She would always find time to pray for those in need.
Betty is survived by her sister Darlene (Lyman) Burns and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Helen Schuster; her sister Shirley Brindle; and her brother Jerome Schuster.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James the Greater on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. with Father Tom Krieg presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the start of Mass. Inurnment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Dove Healthcare Rutledge Home, St. Croix Hospice and the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital for taking such good care of Betty in her time of need.