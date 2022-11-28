When someone lives to be over 100 years old there is a lot to talk about!

Elizabeth (Betty) Stabenow passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at her apartment, The Classic at Hillcrest Green, where she had waitressed when it was a golf course/country club. It was there that she met William (Bill) Stabenow, who was the caddy master. They married on June 18, 1949.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Stabenow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.