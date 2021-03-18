Chippewa Falls On Friday, March 12, 2021, Elizabeth A. Tillotson passed away unexpectedly in her home. Beth was born in Evanston, Illinois on October 24, 1944 to Harry H. Homan and Patricia M. (Morse) Homan, both of whom preceded her in death. As an ambitious young woman, Beth graduated from Loyola University with a Bachelors degree in nursing, went on to earn her Masters degree as a Nurse Practitioner from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, and continued to expand her knowledge and skills throughout her career. She touched countless lives through her work with her dear friend Dr. Merne Asplund at the Bloomer Medical Clinic most of her career, then later with Marshfield Clinic, Community Health Partners, University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, and the Chippewa Falls Free Clinic.
While Beths career was important to her, family was even more important. On April 22, 1967, she married 2nd Lieutenant Richard J. Tillotson and began their family shortly after. As the mother of two sons, Scott (Chippewa Falls, WI) and Sean (Dousman, WI), Beth was an active and involved mom who was their biggest champion for their education and cheerleader for their extracurricular sports, music, and more. The only thing Beth loved as much as being a mom and mother-in-law to Tammy (Scotts wife) and Krista (Seans wife), was being grandma to Scott and Tammys three sons, Alexander, Benton, and Jackston, and Sean and Kristas two daughters, Morgan and Avery.
Beth was an incredible advocate for education, not only for her children and grandchildren, but also for those who struggled in learning to read. Her work as a volunteer with the Chippewa Falls Mentor program, contributions to Childrens Charities, and support to the Chippewa Youth Hockey program speak volumes about her interests and convictions. As a mom and grandma, she rarely missed football, hockey, baseball, or soccer games, concerts, plays, banquets, or special occasions. As an avid golfer, she enjoyed her Wednesday Golf League in Bloomer and often shared time on the course with her grandsons.
In keeping with Beths love for learning and family, she worked as a nurse at Camp Norwesko, a Girl Scout camp in New Auburn early in her career, where she met Dave and Eva Wilson and their children, who instantly became family. In 1993, Beth opened her home to foreign exchange student, Jon Cerman, from Czech Republic and again the family grew instantly. Jons older sister, Klara, also stayed with Beth while learning to be a family practice doctor. Through the years, Beth and her Czech family have been blessed to travel for visits and sharing traditions of taking grandsons with.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, sister-in-law, and nephew.
In celebration of the life Beth lived, her children and grandchildren invite family and friends to join them on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 4:00 6:00 at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer followed by a memorial service at 6:00 PM at the North Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer. Those who wish to pay their respects but are unable to attend the service can do so by sending condolences to the Tillotson Family, 17343 49th Ave., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 or visit olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com and leave an online condolence.