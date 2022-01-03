Elizabeth “Betty” Woodman, age 66, passed away December 29, 2021 at Marshfield Hospital in Eau Claire. She was born July 26, 1955 in Stanley WI to Walter and Rose (Lato) Powszukiewicz. She married Thomas Woodman, Jr. on May 22, 1979 in Chippewa County. Betty worked as a nurse’s aide at numerous nursing homes. She enjoyed spending time with her family (especially her grandchildren) and friends. Her competitive nature made her tough to beat at skip-bo and Yahtzee! Above all, she loved the Lord!
She is survived by her husband: Tom of Colfax; sons: Joshua (Lori) Woodman of Eau Claire, Jason (Jolene) Woodman of Chippewa Falls and Adam (Billie) Woodman of Olathe KS; daughter: Andrea (Mark) Reede of Wausau; brothers: Walter (Dorothy (Powers of Menomonee Falls WI and Edward (Tootsie) Powszukiewicz of Colorado; 9 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Rose; one brother: Richard Powszukiewicz.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Pentecostal Assembly Church, 9 9th Ave in Eau Claire, with a visitation from 9:00 am until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Hill Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Woodman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.