STRUM — Ella Elizabeth Kensmoe, infant daughter of McAdam Kensmoe and Brooklynn Olson of rural Strum died Friday, August 30, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Eau Claire.
Ella is survived by her parents, McAdam and Brooklynn of Strum; maternal grandparents, Bradley (Mary) Olson of Whitehall and Pamela (Ron Kampa) Flikkeshaug of Whitehall; paternal grandparents, Robert (Sue) Kensmoe of Fairchild and Nancy Knudtson of Independence; maternal great-grandparents, Joyce Olson of Eleva and Tony and Viola Flikkeshaug of Whitehall; maternal aunts, Brittany (Matt) Franson of Strum and Mackenzie (Eric) Muelller of Whitehall; maternal uncle, Zane Olson of Whitehall; paternal uncle, Broc Kensmoe of Strum; maternal cousins, Jocelyn and Mason Franson and Brayden Mueller.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandfather, Allen B. Olson; paternal great-grandparents, Milford and Elaine Kensmoe and Milton and Fern Knudtson.
Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
Private family burial will be at Chimney Rock Cemetery, rural Strum.
A special thank you to the nurses and doctors in the Birthing Centers at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Eau Claire.
