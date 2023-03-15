Lowe, Ella _photo.jpg

Ella Lowe, age 97, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2023. Ella was born in Davidson, Saskatchewan, Canada, on June 30, 1925, to Emil and Ida (Usgaard) Haugen. At age 12, the family moved to Minnesota. After high school graduation, Ella followed her dream of becoming a nurse and spent many years dedicated to nursing. Her last position was at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire where she worked as the hospital’s night supervisor from 1976 to 1988.

Ella met her husband Obert Lowe in Fargo, ND, and they were married on June 9, 1951. Obert’s profession as a Lutheran pastor took them to Mondovi, Green Bay, and Eau Claire. Ella and Obert raised 5 daughters. Ella’s love of serving God and others set a good example for them as she advocated for social justice and human rights for all. She had a generous spirit and always gave freely of her time, talents, and resources.

