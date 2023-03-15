Ella Lowe, age 97, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2023. Ella was born in Davidson, Saskatchewan, Canada, on June 30, 1925, to Emil and Ida (Usgaard) Haugen. At age 12, the family moved to Minnesota. After high school graduation, Ella followed her dream of becoming a nurse and spent many years dedicated to nursing. Her last position was at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire where she worked as the hospital’s night supervisor from 1976 to 1988.
Ella met her husband Obert Lowe in Fargo, ND, and they were married on June 9, 1951. Obert’s profession as a Lutheran pastor took them to Mondovi, Green Bay, and Eau Claire. Ella and Obert raised 5 daughters. Ella’s love of serving God and others set a good example for them as she advocated for social justice and human rights for all. She had a generous spirit and always gave freely of her time, talents, and resources.
In her retirement years, Ella became very interested in Obert’s and her family’s genealogy. She spent countless hours researching family records. She was meticulous in typing up the information, which included many stories and pictures. Her compilation of this invaluable information will be cherished by all of her descendants.
Ella is preceded in death by her husband Obert Lowe and brother Orval Haugen. She is survived by her brother Raymond Haugen (Andrea), and 5 daughters, Marcia Smith (Clarence), Sylvia Pederson, Jesse Merril, Cheryl Lowe, and Diane Lowe. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Brian Pederson (Katie), Brandon Pederson (Kayla), Jeremy Smith (Laurel), Corey Smith (Jacqui), Rebecca Eckwright (Dillon), Lauren Boogerd (Joshua), and Varsha Lowe. She leaves behind 10 loving great-grandchildren and 12 dear nieces and nephews.
Ella was indeed a gift from God to all of us who loved her. Our world is a better place because of Ella Lowe.
Visitation and funeral service dates and times to be determined.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ella Lowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.