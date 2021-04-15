Ellen Heiman, 88, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Care Partners in Altoona. She was born on August 11, 1932 to Percie and Grace (Radtke) Pickett in Donnelly, Idaho. Ellen was one of nine children and they moved around a lot. In the late 1940’s the family moved to Wisconsin to the Colfax area.
In December of 1951 she married Richard Heiman, they were married for 69 years. Together they had 4 children Debra, Charlotte, Connie and Douglas. Ellen took a lot of pride in both her family and her work. She was a Matron for Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for many years. She enjoyed playing cards and travelling. They enjoyed their many trips to Hawaii during the winter months. She also enjoyed cross stitching and Hardanger sewing. But most of all she valued the time she spent with her family. Ellen battled Parkinson’s disease for 20 years without complaint.
She is survived by her husband: Richard; children: Debra (Steve) Havens, Charlotte (Steve) Christ, Connie (John) Kane, and Douglas (Denise) Heiman; grandchildren: Joel, Brian, Scott, Adam, Whitney, Tyler, Ellise, and Blake; many great grandchildren; one great- great grandchild; brother: Jim Pickett; sister-in-law: Doris Heiman; sister-in-law and best friend: Patricia Heiman; and many nieces and nephews.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents: Percie and Grace Pickett; 4 brothers; and 3 sisters.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Care Partners for their comforting care and for allowing for Richard to visit every day even if it was outside looking through a window and speaking on the phone.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 3pm with a visitation starting at 1pm at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel at 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona. Both the visitation and funeral service are open to the public.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Parkinson’s research. Donations can be made in Ellen’s name at apdaparkinson.org.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.