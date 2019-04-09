11/28/25-03/12/2019
Ellen Mildred Weltzin was born on November 28, 1925 in a logging camp near Crivitz, Wisconsin, the eldest child of Fredrick Weltzin and Mildred Olson Weltzin. The family moved to Rusk County when Ellen was a small child. She grew up in the Sheldon area and was a graduate of Tony (Flambeau) High School.
On August 19, 1944 Ellen married the love of her life, Adam Frank Hemm at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith. The couple settled on a dairy farm in Conrath, Wisconsin. In 1950 the family relocated to Chicago, Illinois for employment opportunities. They kept the family farm and returned to Conrath upon retirement in 1982.
Ellen stayed home to raise her four children. She was an active volunteer in the schools and in the community. Ellen was a homeroom mom, PTA member, Luther North High School Auxiliary Board member, chaperone and Girl Scout Leader. Christian education was important to Ellen and upon returning to Rusk County, she was involved in the formation of St. John’s Christian Pre-School. Ellen was an election judge for the Township of Willard, Antique Superintendent for the Rusk County Fair and an active member of St. John’s Lutheran in Ladysmith belonging to Ladies Aid, Circle and the Preschool Board.
Ellen loved spending time with her family, flower gardening, bird watching, walking and antiquing. Her love of antiques led to collecting carnival, art, depression and Fiesta glassware. She was extremely knowledgeable about antiques and gave many educational talks with displays about Carnival Glass. Adam and Ellen were founding/charter members of the Lincoln Land Carnival Glass Club. Secretarial duties were performed for LLCG by Ellen for over 16 years.
Preceding Ellen in death were her husband Adam, parents Fredrick and Mildred, her step-father Donald (Doc) Burns, 3 brothers: Fred, Ernie and Baby Donald, a sister Delores Phillips, daughter-in-law Julia and a dear nephew Fred Weltzin Jr.
Survivors include son Fredrick (Doreen) Hemm, 3 daughters: Sherry (Greg) Kostick, Merrilee (James) Anhalt and Heidi (Burton) Zielke, 7 grandchildren: Brian & Craig (Yaniha) Giebel, Julie & Adam (Tracie) Hemm, Heather (Ed) Quigley, Damien Kostick and Kelsey (Blayne) Field, 8 great-grandchildren: Kristofer, Zoe, Xalli, Theo, Joshua, Gavin, Aaron and Alec.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, Ladysmith. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial to follow in the Conrath Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to St. John’s Christian Preschool, Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.