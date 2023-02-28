karen hurd.jpg

Ellen G. Hurd passed away at home on February 22, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by the love of her husband and four children as she ended her journey here on earth.

Ellen was born in Los Angeles, California on October 30, 1955, to James L. Burns and Sylvia M. Thomas. At the age of twelve, she moved across the country with her mom and brother Jim to settle in Colfax, Wisconsin. There, she would later meet Ron Hurd, who became her husband and lifelong love. 

