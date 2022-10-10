It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Ellen Marie Scheppke, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the age of 64 years.
Ellen was born on November 8, 1957 to Edwin and Patricia (Smith) Scheppke. Ellen was predeceased by her parents and nephew, Daniel Ennis.
She will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Kathleen Scheppke, and brothers, Steven, Michael (Roxanne Scott) Scheppke, John (Renee Schulenberg) Scheppke, Richard Scheppke, Mark (Dawn Jensen) Scheppke, and James (Denise Freid) Scheppke.
Ellen graduated from Eau Claire Memorial in 1976. She graduated from Chippewa Valley Technical College with an administrative assistant degree. Ellen proudly served for 12 years in the United States Air Force rising to the level of tech sergeant. Ellen was stationed around the globe during her military career. She was stationed in England, Idaho and Alaska. She enjoyed living in Alaska most of all.
After being honorably discharged from the Air Force she worked as an administrative assistant with the United States Army Corps of Engineers at the Eau Galle Recreation Area near Spring Valley, WI until her retirement in 2020.
In her free time, Ellen enjoyed shopping, gardening and fishing. She spent many blissful hours sniffing out the perfect deal at thrift stores. During her time in Alaska, she spent many great days fishing halibut, salmon and cod in Seward Bay. Also, Ellen had a passion and knack for gardening and rescuing sickly plants. She always had a plant project going at her house.
She recently enjoyed going to Bingo on Wednesday evenings.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation to the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with services to follow. Services will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona.