Ellen C. Smith, 85, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Chippewa Manor.

Ellen was born in Eau Claire to Algot and Lorraine (Grinsel) Bowman on August 24th, 1937. She graduated from Regis High School in 1955. Ellen was united in marriage to Paul Smith on July 21, 1956, in Stillwater, MN and blessed at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls, WI.