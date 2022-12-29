Our beloved Elliot Ames Kaas,73, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away on, Thursday December 22, 2022, at his home.
Elliot was born on June 12, 1949, to Evelyn Stella (Anderson) Kaas and Ames Milton Kaas in Whitehall, Wisconsin. After graduating from Osseo High School in 1967, Elliot graduated with his BSA in Accounting from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1971. Later, he received his MBA from the University of Minnesota in 1994.
Elliot worked at the Bertelson and Company and then helped start Andersen Bowen and Company, which later merged with Wipfli 2000.
On December 22, 1999, Elliot met the love of his life, the spunky Lizabeth McDow, thanks to Liz’s daughter Lisabeth who introduced the two. On January 1, 2000, the two had their first kiss. The two married on September 3, 2006. Elliot embraced Liz’s daughters, Lisabeth Pipgras and Jennifer Motes, as his own. He excitedly became father and grandfather to Liz’s children and grandchildren. He was over the moon when he found out he would be a great grandfather in 2023. Elliot adored his nieces from his older brother, Michael S. Kaas and his wife Cathleen.
Elliot retired in 2009 and became an Elk in 2011. He did everything for the Elk’s including the Elk’s newsletter for seven years until he recently charmed someone else into taking it over. He was Elk of the year in 2012 and was the current Exalted Ruler. Elliot was always at the lodge and made sure everyone felt welcome. He was diplomatic and put everyone at ease. He had a smile and a laugh that was contagious. When in the presence of Elliot, a person always felt they were important and would be heard. The world is a little sadder without the charm, humor and love that Elliot gave to everyone who knew him.
Elliot was predeceased in death by his parents, Evelyn Stella (Anderson) Kaas and Ames Milton Kaas. He is survived by his wife, Lizabeth Kaas, daughters, Lisabeth Pipgras (Daniel Pipgras) and Jennifer Motes; grandchildren, Elise Hatten (Doug Hatten), Brandon Motes, and Ethan Motes, brother, Micheal Kaas (Catherine Kaas); nieces, Angela Gershman, Jennifer Loessy (Todd Loessy), Kristen Spillane (Hob Spillane), and great nieces and nephews April Loessy, Danielle Loessy, Logan Spillane, and Cayden Spillane.
Services and viewing will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel & Crematory in Altoona, WI on Thursday December 29, 2022. The viewing will begin at 9 am with the service beginning at 11 am. There will be a reception and lunch to follow at the Elks Lodge 402 at approximately 1230 pm, 3411 Stein Blvd., Eau Claire, WI. Interment after lunch around 2 pm to proceed to South Beef River Lutheran Church N12798 Old 27 Rd, Osseo, WI 54758.
