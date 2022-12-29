Our beloved Elliot Ames Kaas,73, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away on, Thursday December 22, 2022, at his home.

Elliot was born on June 12, 1949, to Evelyn Stella (Anderson) Kaas and Ames Milton Kaas in Whitehall, Wisconsin. After graduating from Osseo High School in 1967, Elliot graduated with his BSA in Accounting from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1971. Later, he received his MBA from the University of Minnesota in 1994.

To plant a tree in memory of Elliot Kaas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you