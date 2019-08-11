Elma Bachmann, 94, of Montana, Wisconsin, went to be with her Lord Tuesday afternoon. She was in the presence of family at her farmhouse of 69 years. She had been looking forward to reuniting with her Heavenly Father.
Elma Elsa Flubacher was born June 19, 1925 in Sirnach, Switzerland. She resided in the canton of Thurgau with her father Walter Flubacher and mother Emma (Kunz). She studied sewing, cooking, and cleaning at local vocational schools before professionally studying nursing in the French-speaking region of Switzerland. Her father was an entrepreneur who owned a trucking business, as well as an early tourist bus company, and kept horse stables on his property. It was during World War II while her father housed several horses for the Swiss Army that she met her husband, army captain Paul Bachmann.
The couple married April 1, 1950 and took their honeymoon to Paris. Within a week of their wedding Elma and Paul boarded the Queen Elizabeth to New York City to start their life in the United States. They arrived in New York, then took a train to Chicago and onward to Winona, MN. Having made a small connection with Swiss immigrants in the area, Elma and Paul received official sponsorship to immigrate to America and purchase farmland unseen. They arrived to a dilapidated farmhouse previously abandoned years before they had purchased it.
Elma and Paul spent the next six decades fixing the farmhouse, working the land, and raising their sons Peter, Reinhard, and Marcus. Six days after giving birth to her third son, Elma became a United States citizen. Elma’s joy was visiting friends in the surrounding counties and passing along evangelical tracts and church bulletins, as well as sharing the encouragement of Jesus’ love. She is remembered for her hospitality, quick sense of humor, and affection for Swiss milk chocolate.
Elma is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Walter and Elsa of Switzerland, and her husband Paul. She is survived by her sister Ida of Ontario, Canada, sons Peter, Reinhard, and Drs. Marcus (Michele) Bachmann and five grandchildren Dr. Lucas (Christine), Harrison (Taren), Elisa, Caroline, and Sophia, as well as three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will take place at Montana Methodist Church in Montana Township on Saturday, August 17th at 11:00am with a lunch following. Flowers may be sent to Talbot Family Funeral Home at 679 Hehli Way, in Mondovi, WI through Alma Bloom’s Florist 715-926-5001. Gifts in her memory may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BillyGraham.org, 704-401-2426).