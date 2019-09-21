Elmer J. “Moe” Bentz, age 84, of Menomonie passed away Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Neighbors of Dunn County.
Elmer was born Jan. 2, 1935 in Mora, Minn. to John and Ida (Sievers) Bentz and raised on a dairy farm in Mora. He served two years in the U.S. Army in Germany and Austria.
On Sept. 12, 1959, Elmer married Diana Scidmore in Robbinsdale, Minn. To this union three children were born, Laurie, John and Debra.
Elmer began court reporting school at the Minnesota School of Business Oct. 1, 1959. On Jan. 2, 1962 he began working for Judge William Bundy at the Menomonie Court House, retiring in June of 1990. He also worked as Register of Probate for 15 years.
Elmer delivered meals to elementary schools for the Menomonie School District for ten years. He was a transport officer for the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department for five years. And he was a volunteer at Menomonie Mayo Clinic for five years.
Elmer was an avid sports fan of Menomonie High School and especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren. He and his family spent many summers boating and fishing at Ann Lake, Minn. with Diana’s parents. Elmer and Diana were active members of Menomonie Moose Lodge for 25 years. They also traveled to many countries and spent many winters in Texas, Arizona and Florida.
Elmer is survived by his wife of 60 years, Diana; children, Laurie Tietz, John (Joanne) Bentz and Debra (Dave) Hubbard; six grandchildren, Heather Tietz, Ryan Tietz, Amanda (Kyle) Egan, Tyler Bentz (Taylor Pitel), Brianna Hubbard and Brooke Hubbard; two great-grandchildren, Rosalee Egan and Emmett Kyle Egan; a sister, Eleanor (Lyle) Gohman; sister-in-law, Nancy Hampshire; brother-in-law, Jerry Scidmore; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ida Bentz; four brothers, Herbert, Elroy, Edward and Walter Bentz; one sister, Elsie Goyer; father and mother-in-law, Henry and Myrtle Scidmore; brother-in-law, Don Hampshire; and sister-in-law, Karen Scidmore.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at New Life Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Roy Harrisville officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Holden Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Grant, Dunn County.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.