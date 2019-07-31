Elmer Duellman

Elmer Paul Duellman, 79, of Fountain City WI passed away peacefully at home on July 29, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born in the family home in Fountain City on June 21, 1940, to Hilarion (Piggy) and Anna (Hoeppner) Duellman. He married Bernadette Konter on October 27, 1962. Elmer was self-employed and lived in Fountain City all his life, and with Bernadette at his side, operated Elmer’s Auto Salvage, Elmer’s Sales and Service, Bernie’s Bargains, River Raceways, and Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum. He loved all things having to do with cars and shared with everyone his passion for antiques, collecting, and auto racing.
He is survived by Bernadette, his wife of 56 years, and six children Les (Patti) Duellman, Rick (Peggy) Duellman, Brad (Jeanette Punches) Duellman, Melissa (Craig) Baker, Eric (Chelsey) Duellman, Amanda McKitty; 14 grandchildren Brittany, Brandon, Kate, Elizabeth, Suzanne, Hilary, Danica (Joe), Dorisa, Alexis, Andrew, Natalie, Izabella, Jasmine, Kasheef; his brother Louis Duellman, and his sisters Jane Fish and Ruth Leahy, close family friend Ralph Schmidt, numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and good friends throughout the country.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 step mothers Eleanor and Ella, brothers Tom, Robert and infant Joseph, sisters Helen Gabrick and Ethel Schuth, several in-laws, a niece, nephews, and special family member Tina Eveslage.
On Friday, August 2, there will be a gathering to celebrate Elmer’s life at Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Come join family and friends to share stories, fellowship, and Elmer’s personal favorites: ice cream and Lakeview Drive-Inn root beer.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fountain City at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 3rd. The rosary will be prayed prior to mass starting at 9:30. Following mass the family will lead a lap of Elmer’s beloved Fountain City prior to burial. Join in by bringing your own special ride. After mass and burial join the family for a luncheon back up at Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts that will be used to support several of Elmer’s favorite local groups and charities.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.