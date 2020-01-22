Elmer Erickson

Elmer John Erickson, Jr., age 57, passed away on Friday, January 17th, 2020 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He was born on July 20, 1962 in Bloomer, Wisconsin to Elmer and Loretta (Taylor) Erickson. He married Jayne Tanzer on August 27, 1983 in Chippewa Falls and they shared two children: Courtney and Ryan. In 2008 he committed his life to Kari (Sittlow) Johnson, and they have shared many special memories since then. Elmer took over Bloomer Memorial Golf Course in 2006. It was a rare occasion to not see him at the course. He could be found on a lawn mower, in a golf cart, or enjoying a beverage with his friends in the clubhouse. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his four grandchildren, especially teaching and sharing his love of the game of golf with them. One of his favorite times each year was hunting season and the many years spent at the cabin with his son, brothers, and nephews in search of the big buck. He was an avid sports fan dedicating many years to coaching basketball and he enjoyed cheering on the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers.
He is survived by his fiancé: Kari Johnson of Bloomer; daughters: Courtney (Josh) Trainor of Bloomer, Maggie (Adam) Maine of Winona MN, Lara Johnson of Chippewa Falls; sons: Ryan Erickson of Eau Claire and Mitchell Johnson of Eau Claire; four special grandchildren: Landon, Easton, Morgan, and Alex; brothers: Dan (Yvonne) Erickson of Menomonie, Marty (Sue) Erickson of Bloomer, Dave (Becky) Erickson of Bloomer, Dale (Audrey) Erickson of Chippewa Falls; sisters: Mary (Herman) Woolever of Bloomer and Rita (Curt) Bergeron of Fall Creek; former wife and good friend: Jayne Erickson; mother-in-law Rita Tanzer, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Loretta Erickson, and father-in-law Marvin Tanzer.
There will be a celebration of Elmer’s life on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at Bloomer Memorial Golf Course from 1-4pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elmer Erickson Memorial Fund.
In keeping with Elmer’s loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so others may live it.
Special thanks to the entire staff of Mayo Clinic Health System-Luther Hospital Critical Care Unit and the UW Organ and Tissue Donation Team.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.