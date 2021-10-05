Elmer DeWane Knoepke age 91, from Colfax, WI passed away Wednesday 9-29-21. He was born on March 1, 1930 in Colfax. He is the son of Gust and Minnie Knoepke. He married Geraldine Fehr on January 22, 1955 in Bloomer.
Elmer graduated from Colfax High School, he started as an employee at Durand Cooperative at 19. By age 23 he was manager at Beef River Co-op in Strum. In January 1962 he was enticed back to Durand to be a manager after his former boss and mentor passed away. He told us often how much he loved managing the Co-op. He loved to play his accordion and piano when he played by ear. He also enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada, wintering in Apache Junction, hunting and playing cards. Elmer was very devoted to his faith. Since 2019 he rotated his time living with his 3 children.
Elmer is survived by his children Nancy Jevne (Jeff), Doug Knoepke (Toni), Kristen Knoepke (John Szalkowski), Grandchildren Amy Eastep (Mike), Becky Felling (Toni), Jeffrey Jevne (Sifia), Greg Knoepke (Kelly), Paul Knoepke (Melanie), Corey Knoepke (Beth), Karissa Sanchez-Traun (Sergio), Ben Traun (Sarah Kraemer) and Sam Szalkowski, and 18 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine, son Brett and other family members.
Memorial service will be Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church in Durand. Visitation from 9-11 and service at 11. In lieu of flowers donations can be given to Faith Lutheran Church, Chetek Lutheran, Durand Food Pantry.