Elmer A. Steinmetz, age 95 of Eau Claire passed away Sunday morning, September 29, 2019, at home with his family.
Elmer was born April 25, 1924, to John and Rose (Mayer) Steinmetz in Edson, WI. He graduated from Boyd High School in 1942. After high school, Elmer served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was stationed in the Philippines and Japan. When he was honorably discharged, he moved to Minneapolis, MN and married Marcella Willkom on December 30, 1946. While living in Minneapolis he attended the Minnesota School of Business.
Elmer and Marcella moved to Eau Claire in 1948 where Elmer began his business career working at American National Bank. While working at American National Bank, Elmer traded his car for his first piece of investment real estate. This deal began what was to become a successful life-long career. Throughout his career he encouraged his children to invest in real estate and continued to mentor them throughout his life. After a 67-year career in both banking and investment real estate, Elmer retired at the young age of 92.
Elmer and his wife Marcella were devout Catholics. For many years, Elmer sang as a member of a local polka band that performed at masses in many area churches.
Elmer’s grandchildren were a great source of joy in his life. He enjoyed spending time with them, attending their many activities and creating memories. He was very proud of them!
Elmer is survived by his children, Brian (Cecille), Sam, Kelly (Mary), and Marlo (Scott) Erickson; his loving grandchildren, Jennifer, Hannah, Channa, Camille, Adam, Austin, Abigail, and Alexander; as well as sister-in-law, Kay Steinmetz.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59½ years, Marcella; daughters, Rhonda and Renee; brother Wyman; sister, Waldine Etten; and his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Father Francis Thadathil officiating. Visitation will take place on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Hulke Family Funeral Home from 4:30-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. to conclude the visitation. There will be no visitation on Monday before the funeral at church. Committal service will take place at Calvary Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Elmer’s name may be given to the Regis Catholic Schools Foundation.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.