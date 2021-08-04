Elroy “Elk” W. Kaufman, 94, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 at his home in Eau Claire, WI.
Elk was born on June 15, 1927 to Elmer and Edith (Nichols) Kaufman. He married Lillian M. Knutson on September 29, 1951 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. He worked at Uniroyal for 41 years, until his retirement in 1988. He enjoyed dancing, singing, playing piano and guitar, camping, playing horse shoes, and family gatherings. He will be truly missed.
Elk is preceded in death by Lillian; his parents, Elmer and Edith Kaufman; son, Jeffrey Kaufman; sister, Betty (James) Fiore and many in-laws, nephews and friends.
Elk is survived by his sons, Keith (Mary) Kaufman, Kerry (Carol) Kaufman, and Scott (Mary) Kaufman; grandchildren, Nicole (Yuri) Walczak, Kelsy Kaufman, Carlin Kaufman, Emily (Andrew Luebke) Kaufman, Ellyn Kaufman and Crystal (Tommy) Severson-Watkins and Michael Bruette; brothers, Chet Kaufman and Elmer “Skip” (Marie) Kaufman; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family of Elroy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Pastor Jeff Carlson of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and Heartland Hospice.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is recommending that masks be worn while indoors. While attending the visitation or funeral please follow the recommendation set forth by the Health Department.
A funeral service will take place at 11 am on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., Eau Claire with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be from 9 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI.