Elsie F. McDonough, age 94, of Mondovi, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire.
Elsie was born on April 20, 1925 to the late Fredrick and Minnie (Kowalke) Steinke.
On September 26, 1942 Elsie was united in marriage to Vernon McDonough at St. Paul’s of Canton Lutheran Church in rural Mondovi.
Elsie was employed at GTE in Waukesha, WI for 18 years, retiring in 1981. It was soon after her retirement that she and her husband, Vernon re-located back to Mondovi where they have resided ever since.
Elsie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. They will long remember all the special holiday and other family gatherings where her wonderful baked beans and glorified rice dessert were the dishes that they all waited for and loved.
Elsie is survived by her husband of 78 years, Vernon of Mondovi; three sons, Richard (Sharri Brownell) McDonough of Eau Claire, David (Fiancee, Ellie Jensen) McDonough of Waukesha and Delieu McDonough of Ft. Meyers, FL; two grandchildren, Todd and Holly; two great grandchildren, Alyssa and Khloe; special niece Lurene Coles; also other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her twin sister, Ella and sister, Hilda.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel with interment to follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, February 6 from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service at the funeral home. The memorial gathering will follow all CDC guidelines for Covid-19.