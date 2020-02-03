Elsie Ramsden

Elsie Eleanor Ramsden, 89, passed away January 29, 2020 at Park View Home in Woodville, WI.
Elsie was born to Ford and Lela Hollister on August 26, 1930 in Long Prairie, MN. She married Marvin F. Ramsden on July 16, 1955. They made their first home in Catawba, WI. Subsequent moves took them to Tony, Ladysmith, Eau Claire, and finally to Woodville.
Elsie loved her role as a homemaker. She will be remembered for her faith, kindheartedness, love of sewing, genuine service to others, and her peaceful, gentle smile. Her faith and love for God sustained her through life’s experiences. She will be greatly missed.
Elsie is survived by her husband, Marvin of Woodville; her children, Roger Ramsden of Peru, Gary (Raelynn) Ramsden of Denver, CO, Jeanee (Jim) Pallin of Spring Valley, WI, and Keith (Gail) Ramsden of Woodville, WI; 11 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings; Edna Hollister of Lincoln, NE, Blanche Fout of Hampton, VA, Robert Hollister of Cambridge, MN, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Harold Hollister, and grandson Scott Ramsden.
Funeral Service will take place at 3:30 pm on Saturday February 8, 2020 at the Baldwin American Legion, 410 Maple Street, Baldwin, WI 54002, with Robert Eberhardt, Perry Pearson, and Kelsey Ramsden officiating. Visitation will take place at the American Legion on Saturday February 8, 2020 from 1:30 pm until the time of service. Committal service will take place 10 am on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.