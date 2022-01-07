Elton “Mick” Kelm, age 90, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at MCHS Bloomer. He was born November 15, 1931 in the Town of Woodmohr, Chippewa County to Clarence and Nona (Moon) Kelm. Mick worked as a farmer until 1972 and then worked as a custodian for the Bloomer School District from 1972 – 1983. In the early sixties, before public busing, Mick used his own vehicle to provide rides to and from several country schools including Churchill, Fairview and Modern. Mick was the ultimate sports enthusiast, whether it was fast pitch, basketball, football or baseball. He attended many Twins games, complements of his friend, Tony Kubek, the famous Yankees player and Sportcaster. He seldom missed a BluGold game and received an award for being their number one fan. He was the statistician for the Bloomer Bowl Fast Pitch Team, the Hotel Fast Pitch Team as well as many others. He was a regular fixture at almost any type of ball game. You could always see Mick sporting his team hats and shirts as well as driving his recognizable white Chevrolet station wagon.
He is survived by numerous cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Nona
Funeral services will be held at Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM with a visitation two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Mick had a vast assortment of team hats and shirts which he wanted to share with all of his friends. Please come to the visitation and take one in his memory. Please direct memorials to the youth sports program of your choice in memory of Mick. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.
