Elwayne Wesly Forster, 93, of Eau Claire died at Dove Healthcare West with his family by his side, on Friday, April 15, 2022.
He was born in Eau Claire, WI, on July 7, 1928, to the late Frank and Nellie Miller. He worked for Roberts Farm House Food as a truck driver, and also worked for Midelfort Clinic and Dove Healthcare.
He married the love of his life, Margy Ann Hestekin, and they were married for 69 years.
Elwayne was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Eau Claire. He loved fishing and camping with his family — especially fishing in Canada. He gardened most of his life. He enjoyed horses and had them in his younger years. He loved cars and planes. He and his friend would take out the plane for the pure love of flying. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his 3 children, Connie Zasada, Ricky (Maureen) Forster and Mike Forster; grandchildren, Julie Crawford, Harold Loyd, Rebecca and Mollie; great-grandchildren, Johnny Neveda Marco, King, Hazel, Michael, Morgan, Mikaela and Caden; great-great-grandchildren, Layla and Benny; sister-in-law, Janette Forster; many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nellie Miller and Frank Forster, and Erve Heneman; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Betty (Bill) Dietrich, Roger Forster, Betty and James Siminson, Bill (Betty and Janice) Hestekin and Ronald Hestekin and (Jane); son-in-law, John G Zasada,; great-great-grandson, Grayson Eagleman; nephews, Bruce Simonson and Chuck Hestekin.
A memorial service will be held for Elwayne on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, with Reverend Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., in Eau Claire. Online condolences may be left for Elwayne’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Elwayne Forster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.