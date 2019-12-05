Elwin Dodge

Elwin E. Dodge, 52 of Jump River, died suddenly, Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born on July 8, 1967, in Chippewa Falls to Zane and Mary Jane (Close) Dodge. Elwin grew up in Hannibal and graduated from Gilman High School. He went on to receive an Auto Body Degree from Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Elwin worked many years for Happy Days Auto Body in Altoona until recently when he opened Hometown Auto Body in Jump River. Elwin was a man of few words. His quietness never spoke to his kindness or his heart of gold.
He is survived by his daughter, Victoria Dodge; his parents Zane and Mary Jane Dodge of Gilman; five siblings, Wayne Dodge of Chippewa Falls, Warren (Cheryl) Dodge of Gilman, Barbara (Chuck Quilling) Dodge of Big Lake, MN, Susan Elphick of Marshall and Virginia (Glen) Dawson of Janesville; his nieces, Denise, Renee and Shauna; and nephews, Jeremy, Joshua and Ryan; his best pals, Delbert Keepers and Mr. Barker; and friend, Kelly Winn.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Noon on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Jump River Community Center. Inurnment will follow in Hannibal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 AM until time of service Saturday at the Center. Plombon Funeral Service-Gilman assisted the family.