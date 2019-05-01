Elwin Zell

Elwin F. Zell, 80, of rural Eau Claire, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, April 28, 2019, after a short stay at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Elwin was born Nov. 11, 1938, in Otter Creek Township, rural Augusta, the son of Arthur and Lola (Arries) Zell. Elwin had a twin sister Elna (Zell) Dyson, being such a healthy baby earned him the nickname “Chub” which stuck with him all throughout his life.
He was born and raised on the family farm in Augusta. He met the love of his life Sharron Everson in 1957; they married and moved to Eau Claire where they lived out the rest of their lives.
He was employed at Dairymaid Creamery in Augusta, then many years at Uniroyal Tire Company in Eau Claire, and after it closed he worked at the Hampton Inn until his retirement.
He could fix anything. He was such a kind and selfless man always helping his family and anyone he met who needed help.
On the weekends we would go for rides in the country and back then it wasn’t unusual to see cars stalled along the road, our dad would stop and fix their car. It might take a few minutes or hours, we didn’t mind, we knew how lucky we were to have him as our dad. We learned about life from this man, how to be kind, loving, compassionate, giving, honest and work hard.
He lost his brother Kenneth (Buddy) Zell when he was only 18. Buddy came home from the Air Corps for Thanksgiving flying his jet low over the family farm right outside of Augusta. Chub and his dad were working in the field when Buddy circled, a down draft caught the plane clipping a couple pine trees, he crashed on the side of a hill right on the farm.
Elwin was preceded in death by his wife Sharron in 2012; parents, Arthur in 1982 and Lola in 1997; brothers Kenneth Zell in 1956, Wendell Zell in 1989; Lala Zell in 2008, Elnia Dyson in 2004, and Kathleen Welke in 2002.
He is survived by daughter Sharrie (Wayne) Steinke of Fall Creek, son Richard (Lori) Zell of Mondovi , grandchildren Kelli (Jeff) Corbin, Gary (Shannon) Zell, Tim (Krysta) Zell, great grandchildren Mason and Brinn Denning, Katie and Blake Zell, step-grandchildren Heather Steinke, Ashly (Stacy) Steinke, step-great-grandchildren Stephanie and Chelsey Corbin, Elyjah, TJ, Aryannah and Abbegail Johnson, Grayson and Lane Steinke, sister-in-law Jennifer Goss and brother-in-laws Richard Everson and Patrick Goss and many nieces and nephews and friends.
A visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Private family services will be at a later date.
The family would like to extend our sincere thank you to Augusta Health and Rehabilitation, Mayo Hospice and Mayo Clinic Health System staff for their loving care.