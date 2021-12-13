Emily Jane (Meyer) Moy, age 84, of St. Anthony, MN was called home by her Lord and Savior on December 2, 2021.
Emily was born on February 25, 1937 to Henry Oscar and Christina Meyer. She grew up in Elk Mound, WI on her parents' dairy farm and when she was very young, they also raised turkeys. Emily attended Trinity United Methodist Church and graduated from Elk Mound High School. After high school, she attended North Central College in Naperville, IL.
Emily married Kenneth Moy on June 7, 1957. They had a dairy farm in Gilman Valley south of Mondovi. They were blessed with five children: Laura, Lowell, Janell, Ralph and Sarah Jane. They adopted daughter Lee from Korea and adopted son Zon who had been a foster child with them. Ken and Emily opened up their home to foster care and welcomed several children into their hearts and home. Emily was a Sunday school teacher, 4-H Leader, helped set up “Friendly Town” locally to bring children from inner city Chicago for 2 weeks every summer and was active in their church in Eau Claire.
After visiting their daughter Janell and her husband Bryan in Papua New Guinea, Ken and Emily went back to become hostel parents at the Wycliffe base in Ukarampa, Papua New Guinea. They became house parents to many children who made Nipa Hostel their home while their parents were in the remote areas of the country translating the Bible to languages that had no Bible. Emily loved each child as a mother would during the time their parents were away. Ken and Emily served twice in Papua New Guinea for a total of 4½ years.
Emily moved to Minnesota in 2016 a few years after husband Kenneth passed away to be nearer to family.
Emily is preceded in death by her parents Henry Oscar and Christina (Hughes) Meyer; her husband, Kenneth Moy; son Lowell, and daughters, Sarah Jane and Lee; sisters, Mildred (Fred) Russell and Doris Jean (Paul) Amberson. She is survived by daughters, Laura (Peter) LaBerge of St. Anthony, MN, and Janell (Bryan) Bargen of Mountain Lake, MN, and sons, Ralph (Shelly) Moy of Stillwater, MN, and Zon Moy of Mesa, AZ; 9 grandchildren, Josiah, Daniel, Micah and Caleb Bargen; Rebekah (LaBerge) Mathews and Camille LaBerge; and Matthew, David and Ashley Moy; and 7 great-grandchildren, Sean, Margaret, Ruth, Mordecai, Shiloh, Levi and Sawyer.
A memorial service will be on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 3 PM at Calvary Baptist Church, 3036 Epiphany Ln, Eau Claire, WI 54703 with visitation and lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be given to Wycliffe Bible Translators, 11221 John Wycliffe Blvd., Orlando, FL 32832.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi, WI is assisting the family. To express online condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.