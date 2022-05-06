Emma (Foster) Boehmke of Eau Claire passed away in April surrounded with love by her daughter and son-in-law, Betsy (Boehmke) Sajdak and Jeff Sajdak, and their family. Emma was born in 1932 in Eau Claire to Albert and Marjorie Foster. She married Don Boehmke and they celebrated 50 years of marriage before he passed away in 2004.
Emma worked at the Eau Claire Electric Cooperative until she found her true life calling, teaching. Emma earned her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in teaching from UWEC. She taught in the Eau Claire school system at Locust Lane Elementary for 30 years and then returned to be a substitute teacher until 2020. Many joked that she was the oldest teacher still working!
Emma loved her family, friends and her church (Chippewa Valley Seventh-day Adventist) dearly. When you stopped by her home in Shawtown, she would lovingly spoil you with homemade cookies. Emma was always kind, generous and thoughtful of others.
Emma was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Virginia Pladziewicz, Judy Thompson, Audrey Burke; and her beloved brother, Mark Steven Foster.
Emma will be dearly missed by all who knew her, but especially by her family, which included her daughter, son-in-law and her two precious grandchildren, of whom she was immensely proud. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Hope Gospel Mission of Eau Claire.
Ephesians 4:32
To plant a tree in memory of Emma Boehmke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.