Emma (Betz) Korbel, age 94, went to be with her husband John and the Lord, on April 27, 2023, at Glenhaven Care Facility. With the help of St. Croix Hospice, Emma passed with dignity. Her children were at her side.

Emma was born on March 22, 1929, in Langendiebach, Germany. While John Korbel was serving in the US Army in 1945 as a military policeman during World War II, she met him and they were married on January 24, 1948, in Ruckingen, Germany. She was married to John for 69 years when he passed away in 2017.