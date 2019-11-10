Emma Laskoski

Emma Ann Laskoski, 18, of Eau Claire, passed away on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
She was born on June 15th, 2001, in Eau Claire WI to Brian and Lisa (Hofstetter) Laskoski.
Emma loved her job working at Hu Hot. When she wasn’t working she enjoyed listening to music, coloring, and sleeping. She had a love for pandas and a strong desire to go to Paris and see the Eiffel Tower at night. Family was everything to Emma and she loved them dearly.
Emma is survived by her parents, Lisa and Brian Laskoski; grandparents, Dave (Wendy) Hofstetter and Mary Giblin; brother, Andrew Laskoski; sisters, Caitlin Hofstetter, and Sarah Rowlands; nieces, Arianna Hofstetter and Arwen Faanes; nephew Asher Hofstetter; cousins, Mckenzy and Kylie Hofstetter; uncle, Bill (Jamie) Hofstetter; and many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Ed (Dorothy) Hofstetter and Virginia Kratochvill.
Through her gift of organ donation Emma saved the lives of many people in need.
A celebration of Emma’s life will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, November 12th, at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona). There will be a visitation starting at 1:00 and running until the time of the service. Father John Schultz will be officiating.
Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.stokesprockandmunt.com.