Emma Morales.jpg

Emma Venecia Morales, 51, of Avery Gardens, Altoona, Wisconsin, peacefully passed away in her home on January 25th, 2023 after multiple complications following her stroke in October.

She has left an empty spot that was once filled with her bright joy for life. She is deeply missed by her foster mom, Carolyn Schunk, and her whole foster family, young and old.

To plant a tree in memory of Emma Morales as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

