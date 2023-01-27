Emma Venecia Morales, 51, of Avery Gardens, Altoona, Wisconsin, peacefully passed away in her home on January 25th, 2023 after multiple complications following her stroke in October.
She has left an empty spot that was once filled with her bright joy for life. She is deeply missed by her foster mom, Carolyn Schunk, and her whole foster family, young and old.
She was enthusiastic about dolls, friends, music, singing, noisy toys, Legos, and being on the move.
She was born in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, to Candito and Felicita Morales (nee Rios). She had 3 birth siblings: Marievet, Candito, and Feliciano.
At 14 months, she sustained life altering injuries in a car accident in St. Croix Island. No facilities were available to meet Emma's needs there. She was brought to Eau Claire, where her Aunt Carmen lived.
She moved to Chippewa Falls Northern Center in July 1978, growing up there. In childhood, she attended the Putnam Heights Achievement Center.
Her hugs will especially be missed by her guardians at The Arc Eau Claire, her Inclusa team, and her teachers and classmates at Aurora Community Services.
She loved her Abby Van drivers, Dr. Halkova and staff at Oakwood Center, staff at Marshfield Medical Center, staff at Sacred Heart Hospital, and so many service and health providers and friends. She had a big heart.
Please honor her by your presence:
Augusta Mennonite Church
E19280 Cty Rd GG
Augusta, WI 54720
Funeral 11:00 a.m. (viewing 9-11)
Saturday, January 28th, 2023
A written memory honoring her or photos would be appreciated. They can be sent with cards or to Anderson Funeral Home: