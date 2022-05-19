Emogene E. Hickcox, age 90, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Emogene was born August 7, 1931, to Verona (Budd) and William Leach. She grew up in the Menomonie area and graduated from Menomonie High School.
Emogene met the love of her life, Robert B. Hickcox “Bob”, the boss’ son, while working at The Quick Lunch Cafe in Menomonie. They married on June 29, 1950, and were blessed with three children: Deborah, Robert, and Laurie. She devoted herself to Bob as she cared for him at home during his final years.
Emogene was so proud of her family and enjoyed when they called or visited. She loved to gather everyone around the dining room table for big meals and spoil them with their favorite baked treats.
Emogene adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and attended many sporting events, theater performances, musical concerts, and other activities. She never missed sending her family birthday cards and always had the duck candy dish full for visitors.
Emogene lived a full life. She loved to go dancing with Bob, take family vacations, play cards, and gather with family and friends. She also enjoyed bowling, reading, completing puzzle books, crocheting, embroidery, sewing, and watching television game shows. She was an active member of the Menomonie United Methodist Church.
Throughout life, Emogene enjoyed working in food service at The Kernel, Old Towne, and Cravings. She also worked at the Bank of Menomonie for many years, and she and Bob owned the Gulf Vu Motel.
Emogene is survived by her daughter, Deborah Nichols; son, Robert (Laurie); and daughter, Laurie (David) Kaye; grandchildren Traci (Steve) Miller, Shea Barber, Cameron Barber, Casey Hickcox, Amy (Aaron) Mittlestadt, Brady (Caitlin) Hickcox, Dana Kaye (Brian), Cody Kaye (Kyanna), and Eli Kaye; great grandchildren Isaiah and Caleb Miller, Devon (Andy) Donnerbauer, Jake and Olivia Peterson, Madeline, Landon, and Gavin Mittlestadt, Harper Hickcox, and Issac and Ian Hewitt. She is further survived by her stepmother, Carol Leach; sisters, Geraldine (Gordon) Amble and Jennifer Leach, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents, Verona and William Leach; in-laws, Bruce, Henrietta and Ethel; and brothers, Jule and Roger Leach.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Menomonie United Methodist Church in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Wendy Slaback officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the church.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI will be serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com