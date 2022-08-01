Eric E. Gilbertson of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was 91. Eric was born March 31, 1931, in Menomonie, to Elmer G. Gilbertson and Margaret (Burkart) Gilbertson. Shortly after the family moved to Eau Claire when his father was transferred by the telephone company.
In his younger years Eric enjoyed being a Boy Scout and in high school he was active in drama, playing the lead in many plays, was a member of the National Honor Society and as well as excelling in debate, placing first at a national tournament in Omaha, NB. Graduating from Beloit College in 1953 with a dual major in economics and biology, colleges expenses were paid with jobs at the Uniroyal Tire Plant, Dell’s Paper Mill, picking apples and even pitching hay.
After graduation he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was selected to attend the Army’s Counter Intelligence School in Ft. Holabird near Baltimore, Maryland. In August of 1954, he married the love of his life, Donna Hoffe, at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Eric then returned to Ft. Holabird where he graduated at the head of his class. Soon after the young couple moved to Frankfurt, Germany where Eric attended intensive German language classes and then became the US Army’s liaison with Frankfurt area police chiefs and mayors. Eric and Donna took advantage of this post and traveled extensively in Europe.
After the Army, Eric began a 37-year career at the Uniroyal Tire Plant where he served as Controller and designed and directed the installation of the first computer control system in the tire industry. Later he trained other Uniroyal locations in Belgium, Germany and France.
Both Eric and Donna believed in community service and Eric served on the boards of many local organizations such as the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, Red Cross, United Way Family Service, Blue Cross-Blue Shield, Taxpayers Alliance, Wisconsin Manufactures and Commerce, and Luther Hospital where he was involved in the merger with Mayo. Eric also enjoyed being a small aircraft pilot and flew search and rescue missions for the Civil Air Patrol.
Eric was fortunate to have a close, lifelong friend from kindergarten, Bruce Calkins. Both shared a childhood love of hunting and fishing and their frequent trips included family members and many friends. Eric was always generous with his knowledge and experience and taught many boys and girls the basics of outdoor life. In later years he was very active with Trout Unlimited.
The family is grateful for the attention Eric received in the last few months from the caring teams at Meadowbrook in Bloomer, Our House in Eau Claire, HSHS Sacred Heart, and Mayo Hospice.
Eric is survived by his wife, Donna (Hoffe) Gilbertson; three children, Amy (Neal) Beidleman, Aspen, CO, Jay (Ken Seguine) Gilbertson, Prairie Farm, WI, and Kurt Gilbertson, San Francisco, CA; grandchildren, Finn Beidleman, Bend, OR, and Reed Beidleman, Aspen,
CO; and sister and brother-in-law, David and Mary Hoffe, Eau Claire, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and mother and father-in-law, Harold and Adeline Hoffe.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial gift to: Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701 or Feed My People Food Bank, 2610 Alpine Road, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
The Service will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI with Pastor James Ahlquist officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Celebration of Life Center. Private burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
The family invites you to join them for food and fellowship immediately following the service.