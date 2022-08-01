Eric E. Gilbertson of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was 91. Eric was born March 31, 1931, in Menomonie, to Elmer G. Gilbertson and Margaret (Burkart) Gilbertson. Shortly after the family moved to Eau Claire when his father was transferred by the telephone company.

In his younger years Eric enjoyed being a Boy Scout and in high school he was active in drama, playing the lead in many plays, was a member of the National Honor Society and as well as excelling in debate, placing first at a national tournament in Omaha, NB. Graduating from Beloit College in 1953 with a dual major in economics and biology, colleges expenses were paid with jobs at the Uniroyal Tire Plant, Dell’s Paper Mill, picking apples and even pitching hay.