Eric Mark Schansberg, 34 years old, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Eric was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on December 25, 1985, to Susan and James Schansberg. Siblings are Joan, Andrew (Christina Witt), Matthew, Kathryn (Dave) Raley. Eric’s fiancée is Carolyn Saari.
Eric graduated from McKinley Charter School. He was a musician, composer, singer, violinist, cartoonist, and Reiki master. Eric believed in the Lord Jesus Christ and attended Grace Communion Church with Pastor Roger Galstad.
Private family services will be held at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home. To live stream the event at 11:00am on Friday, November 20, 2020, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com/obituary/Eric-Schansberg