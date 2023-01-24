Eric J. Zimmerman, 45, of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.

Eric was born March 24, 1977, at Luther Hospital, Eau Claire, to Jerre and Susan (Carlson) Zimmerman. He attended Brackett Elementary School, South Junior High School and graduated from Memorial High School in 1995. His daughter Amara, the apple of his eye, was born in 2010. Eric married the love of his life, Tiffany Larson, on 10-10-2020; insisting on this exact date, because, of course, it’s even numbers. With Tiffany, Amara and stepsons, Drew and Tristan, his family was the center of his world.