Eric J. Zimmerman, 45, of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
Eric was born March 24, 1977, at Luther Hospital, Eau Claire, to Jerre and Susan (Carlson) Zimmerman. He attended Brackett Elementary School, South Junior High School and graduated from Memorial High School in 1995. His daughter Amara, the apple of his eye, was born in 2010. Eric married the love of his life, Tiffany Larson, on 10-10-2020; insisting on this exact date, because, of course, it’s even numbers. With Tiffany, Amara and stepsons, Drew and Tristan, his family was the center of his world.
He worked beside his dad as a diesel mechanic at Heavy Duty Components for 10 years before moving on to Bobcat in 2016. In his free time, he loved spending time with family and friends and always had a one-line zinger that made everyone laugh. Eric enjoyed his love of adventure and travel in his Chevy truck, Harley Davidson motorcycle, and Yamaha snowmobile spending countless day trips and vacations with family and friends.
Above all, Eric was a devoted father to Amara, his pride and joy. They shared such a special bond cherishing every moment to the fullest, from their daily SnapChats and nightly bedtime ritual to their love of adventure. He was Amara’s biggest fan and a proud cheer dad who never missed a competition.
He is survived by his daughter, Amara Zimmerman; loving wife, Tiffany Larson; sons Drew and Tristan (Sydney Felix) Scheuermann; parents Jerre and Sue (Carlson) Zimmerman; sisters Michelle (Dan) Sessions, Lynette (Brian) Joyce and Amy (Nate) Szymoniak; father-in-law Dave (Cindy) Larson; sisters-in-law Tonya (Justin) Rein and Tarina (Jesse) Allard; brothers-in-law Christian Jungerberg, Shawn Fleener, Logan and Landon (Hannah) Harryman; grandmother Barbara Meeker; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
An open house and celebration of Eric’s life will be held Friday, January 27, 2023, from 11:00 AM- 3:00 PM at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center (1717 Devney Dr, Altoona) with a private burial to follow. There will be a luncheon beginning at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests trees for the family to plant in memory of Eric.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.