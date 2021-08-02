Erick Kromrey

Erick Arthur Kromrey, 89, passed away at Woodland Hills Senior Living in Hudson after a long, courageous, and faith-fought battle with Parkinsons disease. Erick, together with Lorraine, his wife of nearly 65 years, had been life-long residents of Fall Creek until moving to Hudson in recent years to be nearer to children.
Erick was born in Lincoln Township, in rural Fall Creek on Jan. 19, 1932. He was a baptized, confirmed, and a life-long member of St. James Trinity Lutheran Church, attended Green Meadow Country School, and graduated from Fall Creek High School. Erick enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War between Feb. 1952 and Feb. 1954, being stationed primarily at Fort Lewis in Washington. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Fall Creek and was united in marriage to Lorraine Tumm at St. James Trinity on Sept. 15, 1956.
Erick had a 40 year career working in the dairy industry, beginning in 1954 as a licensed butter maker at the Fall Creek Co-Op Creamery. After closure of the Fall Creek creamery, he took a field manager position with Falls Dairy in Jim Falls and, before retiring in 1994, worked several years in the lab at Falls Dairy A.M.P.I. in Jim Falls.
Erick’s church was an important part of his life. He actively served on the church council, participated on many committees, sang in the church choir, and enjoyed making sure that outside of the church was kept up. He gave back to his community through his 22 years of service on the Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department, as a member of the Villages Historical Society, and as a member of the American Legion until his passing.
Erick will be remembered by his family as a loving husband and father who, by example, taught them to value faith, family, and friends. He was always ready to volunteer his help when needed, but most of all enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and was a loving and committed husband to Lorraine. The two never tired of each other’s company, and in retirement enjoyed spending time together fishing, taking bus tours, doing woodworking projects, working in their flower and vegetable gardens, and visiting their children and grandchildren. Erick loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor, with many family and friends falling victim to his practical jokes over the years. Erick was an avid sports fan, particularly of the Crickets (rarely was he without his Crickets hat) and Brewers, and, of course, the Badgers and Packers. He also greatly enjoyed many years spent with good friends in bowling and horseshoe leagues.
Erick will be dearly missed by Lorraine; his 3 children, Gary (Nancy) Kromrey of Carpentersville, IL, Sally (Allan) Abley & Gregg (Kay) Kromrey of Hudson; 5 grandchildren, Erica Lavine of Elgin, IL, Cole Kromrey of Carpentersville, IL, and Vincent, Vaughn, & Claire Kromrey of Hudson; sister Phyllis Laas of Littleton, CO; and in-laws, Margaret Kromrey of Fall Creek, Tena Kromrey of Janesville, Joyce Wathke, Hazel Tumm and Vivian Tumm of Fall Creek, Mary Tumm of Augusta; and many nieces and nephews. Erick was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Leona (Harold) Volbrecht, Elda (Marlow) Bruesewitz, Irene (Harlow) Matz, Rev. Harold, Albert, George and Elmyra Kromrey; and in-laws Arvid, Delores, Arnie, Bud, and Charlie Tumm, Bill and Elmira Maik, Herman and Margie Thomas, and Myron Wathke.
The family would like to thank Dr. Biros and Dr. Likeness of Hudson Physicians and the staff at Woodland Hills for their care and compassion over these past few years.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, with funeral services to follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Rick Biedermann officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Please direct any memorial gifts to St. James Trinity Lutheran Church.
