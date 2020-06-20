Erin Marie Brinker, 34, of Eau Claire died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born August 31, 1985, in Madison, WI.
Erin enjoyed gardening, crafts, and her yearly trip to a cabin.
She is survived by her husband, Eric Brinker; parents, Jan and Jerry Henrikson; brother, Joe (Prue); in-laws, Sandy and Tom Brinker; sisters-in-law, Kayla (Terry), Krystal (Trevor); brother-in-law, Jared (Angie); she’s further survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Erin will be at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.