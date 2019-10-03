Erin Hansen

Erin L. Hansen, 38 of Eau Claire passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire after a hard fought 19-year battle with Systemic Lupus. Erin always said, “I might have Lupus, it don’t have me.”
Erin was born on August 16, 1981 to Dennis and Tammy (Hestekin) Hansen in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She graduated from North High School in 1999.
Erin is survived by her parents, Dennis and Tammy Hansen; significant other, Robert Johnson; brother, Matthew (Jessica) Hansen; nephew, Andrew Cataract; grandmother, Janice Tyler; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Erin was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elaine and Francis Hansen,William and Betty Hestekin, and Charles Tyler; Aunt, Fern Hansen; and her beloved, little Chihuahua, Lucy Lu.
“God saw her getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so he put His arms around her and whispered, “Come with Me.” With tearful eyes we watched her suffer and saw her fade away. Although we loved her dearly, we could not make her stay. A golden heart stopped beating, she’s now at peaceful rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.” -Unknown
The family of Erin would like to thank all the doctors and nurses for all their special care from Marshfield of Eau Claire CCU and Emergency Department, Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire CCU, Regency Hospital in Golden Valley, Minnesota, and Prairie Pointe Rehabilitation Center in Altoona.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel. Visitation will begin two hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will take place at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.