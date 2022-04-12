Erin Jo Seidlitz, age 35 of Cornell, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Erin was born in Stanley, WI on December 12, 1986 to Keith and LuAnn Seidlitz. She loved art, whether it be drawings or paints, animals, yard sales and metal detecting with her daughter EveLynn.

She is survived by her daughters: Hailey Hudson, Abby Seidlitz and EveLynn Robinson; parents Keith and LuAnn Seidlitz; and sisters: Mariah (Christopher) Potter and Ali (Charles) Ellefsen.

Preceding her in death are her grandparents: Edward and Lorraine Seidlitz and Lawrence and Linda Pederson.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online arrangements may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Erin Seidlitz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

