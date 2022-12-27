Erna Rosseter Sorensen, age 91, of Menomonie, WI born September 2, 1931, daughter of the late Eva (Cormican) and Oscar Dunahee Sr. passed away December 25, 2022 at the Neighbors of Dunn County after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was the 11th of 12 children. Erna lived in Menomonie all of her life. She went to Coddington and then North School. Erna graduated class of 1949 from Menomonie High School. She worked for Dick and Jean Olson taking care of their children Kay and Dickie.

Erna married Delbert Rosseter on March 3, 1950. After their children were all in school, she worked for Sandy Lee’s Manufacturing in North Menomonie for nearly 18 years until the plant closed. Together they had five children. They made many family trips to Arizona. The children remember many weekends hunting, fishing, picnicing, and snowmobiling. They also remember winters spent ice fishing and ice skating on Lake Menomin as a family. Delbert passed in 1980 and Erna later married Lawrence Sorensen in 1986. They traveled to 48 different states to visit relatives and see the sights. Larry and Erna decorated their lawn every Christmas south of Menomonie, where Erna also loved to plant flowers and care for their lawn.

To plant a tree in memory of Erna Sorensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you