Erna Rosseter Sorensen, age 91, of Menomonie, WI born September 2, 1931, daughter of the late Eva (Cormican) and Oscar Dunahee Sr. passed away December 25, 2022 at the Neighbors of Dunn County after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was the 11th of 12 children. Erna lived in Menomonie all of her life. She went to Coddington and then North School. Erna graduated class of 1949 from Menomonie High School. She worked for Dick and Jean Olson taking care of their children Kay and Dickie.
Erna married Delbert Rosseter on March 3, 1950. After their children were all in school, she worked for Sandy Lee’s Manufacturing in North Menomonie for nearly 18 years until the plant closed. Together they had five children. They made many family trips to Arizona. The children remember many weekends hunting, fishing, picnicing, and snowmobiling. They also remember winters spent ice fishing and ice skating on Lake Menomin as a family. Delbert passed in 1980 and Erna later married Lawrence Sorensen in 1986. They traveled to 48 different states to visit relatives and see the sights. Larry and Erna decorated their lawn every Christmas south of Menomonie, where Erna also loved to plant flowers and care for their lawn.
Erna loved caring for others and spent time caring for their grandchildren and for Larry until he had to go live at the Dunn County Nursing Home in 2004. Larry passed away in 2009. Erna then married her lifelong friend Raymond Mikesell in 2016, who passed away in 2020.
Erna is survived by her four children, Connie (Terry) Stokes, Susan (Robert) Cook, Judy (Jeffrey) Kistner and Charles “Chuck” (Ginger) Rosseter; grandchildren Teresa Shackleton, Travis Stokes, Tony Cook, LeAnne Moehle, Erin Novak, Renee Nugent, Desirae Schorn, Logan Beyer; great grandchildren Austin and Lexi Stokes, Brittnee Moschkau, Luke, Delaney, Brinley, Luke Jr, and Leo Shackleton, Alana and Natalle Schoettle, Aiden and Emett Moschkau, Lauren Coffey, Breanna Cook, Jaycee Moehle, Lakelynn Schorn, Colten and Reese Novak, Amelia Freeman, Flynn and Fable Nugent, and several step-grandchildren. She is further survived by a special daughter-in-law Janet Rosseter and sisters-in-law Ardis Dunahee and Betty Rossiter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers Earl, John, Harold, Francis, Oscar Jr. and Sherman; five sisters Celia, Sylvia, Flora, Ruby, and Lucille, her husbands’ Delbert, Larry, and Ray; daughter Sandra; and many other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Shay officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in Lucas Cemetery in the Town of Lucas, Dunn County, Wisconsin.