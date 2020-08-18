Ernest H. Gustman, Jr., age 87, of Menomonie, WI passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Azure Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI.
He was born March 4, 1933 in Menasha, WI to Ernest and Antoinette (van der Zanden) Gustman. He married Margery Hanneman of Merrill, WI on Feb. 12, 1955.
Ambitious, intelligent, independent, and courageous, Ernie joined the U.S. Army at 17 in 1950 and served in Tokyo, Japan, during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1953. He went to Spencerian College to get his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and passed the CPA exam on his first attempt. He went on to earn Master’s degrees in both Public Administration (Florida State University) and Business Administration (Syracuse University). Ernie worked overseas for the U.S. State Department in the Agency for International Development as an Area Auditor General ensuring that the American humanitarian aid money sent to developing nations was spent as intended – on food/agriculture, infrastructure, education, and economic growth projects. He declined an appointment to the Senior Foreign Service from President Ronald Reagan in favor of retirement at the age of 50, a goal he had set for himself.
Ernie was a multi-faceted man who had a true gift for interacting with people – he was gregarious and would happily (and often at great length!) speak to anyone about anything at any level. He was an avid tennis player. At times extraordinarily charming and funny, he did not suffer fools gladly and preferred blunt forthrightness to flowery tact. A man of strong opinions, he was also warm-hearted and kind. He will be sorely missed.
Ernie was preceded in death by his wife, Marge, to whom he was devoted throughout their 64 years of marriage and until his final breath. Also predeceasing him were his parents and two of his sisters.
Ernie is survived by his five children: Cynthia (Timothy) Orr, Constance Gustman, Carin (Richard) Klasse-Grinde, Jeffrey Gustman, and Gretchen Gustman; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Rosemary (John) Jung.
In lieu of flowers and in recognition of Ernie’s status as a cancer survivor and also his career ensuring the basic needs of people were being met, please donate in his memory to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) and/or your local food pantry.
A Private Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 with military honors by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard. Burial will be at a later date in Merrill, WI.
