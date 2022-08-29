Ervin Clarence Hackel, 83, of Fall Creek, WI, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2022, at Dove Healthcare-West, Eau Claire, WI, with his family by his side.

Ervin was born on January 16, 1939, in Milan, WI, to William and Helen (Bischoff) Hackel. Growing up on a dairy farm in Colby, WI, the eighth child in a family of 14, he learned responsibility and strong work ethics. At a young age he endured the life of a grown man from threshing in the fields to milking cows by hand. He worked hard and was expected to work harder. Even through all the hardships, he kept a smile on his face and earned the nickname, Sunny.

