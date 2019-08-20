Ervin Hennig

Ervin Otto Hennig, 84, of Eau Claire and formerly of Fall Creek, died Sunday, Aug. 18 at home, surrounded by family after suffering a stroke.
His family is deeply thankful for the care of Dr. Pete Halverson and Mayo Clinic hospice nurses, who helped keep him comfortable in his final days. Erv’s was a life well spent, helping others and taking care of his family alongside his wife, Doris.
Erv was born in the town of Ludington on Dec. 27, 1934 to Lydia (Knuth) and Edward Hennig. He was raised on the family farm in Ludington and attended Pine View School, where he took on the responsibility of starting the wood fire each morning; he earned 25 cents per day for his dedication!
He graduated from Fall Creek High School in 1954. He played basketball and baseball for the Crickets and cheered for them in the decades that followed.
After graduation, he farmed with his father and worked for Milton Jungerburg building houses. Later he worked in the shipping department for 25 years at Pope & Talbot paper mill in Eau Claire, and after retirement he was the custodian for St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek. He performed that job at his home church for 22 years. He was also the sexton for Ludington Cemetery for 25 years.
Erv married Doris Westphal on July 8, 1961 at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek. They resided in rural Fall Creek until moving to rural Eau Claire in 2013.
In his free time, he enjoyed both bow and gun hunting, including trips out west with his friends, fishing in Birchwood, playing in dart ball leagues, collecting John Deere toy tractors and classic cars, and playing cards with friends and family; he also built his own elaborate HO scale train set. Erv was a very talented woodworker and in his shop he handcrafted cherished and long-lasting home and office furniture for many of his family members. He built many baptism chests for children being baptized at his home church. He also helped his children and grandchildren with many building construction, repair and remodeling projects.
He was a hard-working man who found simple satisfaction in a job done right. He came from a generation and a community that found happiness in helping others, and simply believed in being nice to people. He was kind, he was generous and he was quick with a joke at just the right moment. He read the Bible daily, attended his home church or Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire regularly until it became too difficult for him, and in his later years especially, looked forward to the day he would be welcomed home by Jesus.
He had a sweet tooth that was legendary within his family. He also enjoyed chicken wing night at several local restaurants and taverns, all-you-can-eat shrimp on his birthday, and every once in a while, a cold beer — but just one!
Erv is survived by his wife, Doris; three children, Linda Strauch of Fall Creek, Rodney Hennig (Sharon) of Leawood, Kan. and Jennifer Hughes (Scott) of rural Fall Creek; grandchildren, Kyle Strauch (Melanie), Ashley Olson (Chris), Alex Strauch (special friend Mackenzie Arganbright), Zach Hennig, Makila Hennig, Logan Hughes, Marley Hughes, Cait Sojka (Ben), Kylie Newberry (Van) and Piper Bold (fiancé Mark Hafter); and great-grandchildren, Landon Strauch, Austin Buss, Elijah Strauch, McKenzi Olson, Teagan Olson and Logan Olson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Irene Warner (Don); brother Laverne Hennig (Rosetta); father- and mother-in-law Frank and Marion Westphal; brother-in-law Larry Westphal; and three nieces.
Erv’s celebration of life will be held on Friday, Aug. 23 at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek at 11 a.m.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in Ervs name to either the St. James Trinity Lutheran Church Furnace Fund or the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, where Erv spent many years exercising and socializing to counter the effects of Parkinson’s disease.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.