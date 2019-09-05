Erwin Steiner

Erwin H. Steiner, 75 of Eau Claire passed away at his home on Monday, September 2, 2019.
Erwin (Erv) was born to Adolf and Kryzentia (Voegel) Steiner on October 12, 1943 in Milwaukee. He grew up on a dairy farm in the Janesville, Wisconsin area. He graduated with both a Bachelor’s degree and Juris Doctorate from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. While in school, he joined the United States Army and honorably served his country for 13 years, rising to the rank of Major in the Corp of Engineers. He served as Company Commander of Company C with the U. S. Army Reserves and as the Asst. Battalion Commander of the 397th Headquarters in Eau Claire, WI.
After graduating from law school, he moved to Eau Claire to take the position of Assistant Corporation Counsel of Eau Claire County. Subsequently, he left that position to start his own successful law practice, became an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire’s College of Business and married his wife Kris in 1978. While teaching at the University, Erv was twice honored with the Excellence in Teaching award for his passion and dedication to students.
Erv was a beloved father, husband and friend widely known for his sense of humor and wonderful storytelling. He enjoyed the outdoors, boating, reading, debating politics and having a beer and a laugh with those closest to him. His laugh was infectious and his quick wit and practical jokes will be sorely missed.
Erv is survived by his wife Kristine; children Michelle and Daniel (Karen); grandchildren Oliver and Anya; sister Doris (Larry) Martin; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Erv was preceded in death by his parents Adolf and Kryzentia; brother George; and sister Delores Weiermann.
A funeral service will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.