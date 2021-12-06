ESTHER ALVINA BAUER was born on January 9, 1921, in Zeeland, North Dakota, the daughter of Gustav and Elizabeth (Ochsner) Huber. She was clothed in the garments of Christ’s righteousness through Holy Baptism and confessed her faith in her Savior on the day of her confirmation.
She married Wilfred Bauer on October 15, 1942 in Sacramento, California. God gave them over 69 years together.
Esther was raised and educated in Zeeland, graduating from high school in 1939. Following school at Ellendale State Normal and Industrial College, she taught two years of country school in Zeeland prior to her marriage to Wilfred. Following Wilfred's discharge from the Army Air Corps, Esther taught country school for two years in Ellendale, ND. They moved to Mandan in 1949, and to Bismarck in 1954, where they lived until Wilfred’s death in 2012, when Esther moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Esther was a life-long member of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod. She was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Mandan and Our Saviour’s Lutheran in Bismarck. She sang in the church choir and participated in the Ladies Society Circle and taught Kindergarten from 1965 to 1976. After moving to Eau Claire, she became a member of St. Mark Ev. Lutheran Church. Her church and her Christian faith were very important to her. She shared her strong beliefs with her family as they grew. She loved reaching out to help people, and enjoyed volunteer work and her involvement at the Med Center Hospital's auxiliary. Esther was a member of Eagerette's Homemaker Club for over twenty years. She loved gardening and cooking.
God gave her the crown of life on Friday, November 26 at the age of 100 years, 10 months and 17 days.
In Wilfred’s words,"She was a tremendous wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.” Esther was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by her family and many good friends. She is survived by her; three daughters, Cassandra (Byron) Bandelin of Eau Claire,, WI,, Pamela Peterson of Plymouth, MN, and Tamara (Cory) Bandelin of Minneapolis, MN; two sons, Rev. Tim (Karen) Bauer of Watertown, WI, and Rev. Tom (Diane) Bauer of Sturtevant, WI; 15 grandchildren: Stacy (Dustin) Holden, Lisa (Shane) Peterson, Paul (Kate) Bandelin, Rachel (Phil) McCormick, Rebecca (Paul) Koetter; Sarah (Daniel) Reik, Leah (Cary) Kostka, Seth (Colleen) Bauer, Anna (Noah) Siegmann, Bethany Bauer, Kristin (Paul) Davidson, Megan Bauer, Caitlin (Connor) Christensen, Hannah (Drew) Christensen, and Andrew (Katie) Bandelin; and 36 great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Bernese Levi, Violet Reede and Phyllis Halbert and her sister-in-law Viola Huber.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wilfred in 2012, her son Randy and her son-in-law Mark Peterson; her three brothers, Norbert, Leo and Myron and her sisters Ruth, Ella and Claudia.
A celebration of Esther’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at St. Mark Ev. Lutheran Church, 3307 State Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Michael Hollmann officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Esther's name to St. Mark Ev. Lutheran Church or Cornerstone Lutheran High School.
Her mortal remains will be laid to rest at a later date in Bismarck in the glorious certainty of the resurrection of the body from the grave when Christ returns in all his glory.