Esther M. Jeatran, age 93, passed away on April 30th, 2021 at Comfort of Homes in Menomonie, Wisconsin. She was married to Robert O. Jeatran on April 28, 1949.
She is survived by: son, Jack Jeatran (Leslie), daughter-in-law, Chris Jeatran (Kim Anderson). Grandchildren, Josh Jeatran (Jill), Molly Jeatran (Mark McClure), Brette Garnatz (Drew), Tara Hanzlik (Casey); great-grandchildren: Owen, Bennett, Sullivan, Isabell, Shea, and Mason.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents: Isaac and Clara (Larsen) Medtlie, husband Bob, a son Stephen and a sister Mary (Don) Foss.
A burial service will be held for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie, Wisconsin or Stepping Stones of Dunn County.
