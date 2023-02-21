Esther E. Kurth, 93, formerly of Fairchild and Fall Creek, passed away early Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, 2023, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation where she had resided the past 3 months.
Esther Eleanor Kurth, daughter of Arthur and Elizabeth (Frank) Bramer was born Jan. 2, 1930, near Fairchild in Cleveland Township of Jackson County. It was there that Esther was raised with her two sisters. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fairchild, attended Sunny Brook Country School and graduated from Fairchild High School in 1947.
After graduation Esther was employed as a waitress at the 202 Club in Eau Claire. On Sept. 22, 1950, she was united in marriage to Lyle Dupont in Black River Falls. While Lyle was serving in the U.S. Army and stationed in Korea, Esther moved to Racine where she was employed at the Johnson Wax Company. Tragically after only 7 months of marriage, Lye was killed while stationed in Korea on April 25, 1951.
Esther eventually met Raymond Kurth and the couple later married on Dec. 10, 1955, in Minneapolis. After their marriage Esther moved with Ray to Alaska, where he owned and operated a gravel plant. Throughout their years in Alaska the couple had made their home in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Valdese. While in Alaska, Esther helped with the bookwork for her husband’s business.
Esther was an avid hunter so she not only appreciated the beauty of her surroundings in Alaska, but also the hunting opportunities. Once while caribou hunting she managed to down 2 deer with just one bullet. After they retired in 1978 and moved back to Wisconsin, it took her 10 more years of hunting locally to finally shoot a white tail.
After returning to Fairchild the couple built a new home on the Bramer family homestead. Before Ray passed away on Jan. 2, 2008, they enjoyed camping with Charlie and Sandy Abrahamson, hunting, snowmobiling and she also enjoyed league bowling in Augusta with her Fairchild friends
Esther will be dearly missed by her 2 sisters, Elaine Richards of Eau Claire and Karen Tayler of Chippewa Falls; several nieces and nephews.
In additions to her husbands, Lyle and Ray; she was also preceded in death by her father Art in 1976; mother Elizabeth in 1993; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Tayler and Lloyd Richards; and only son Kevin Kurth on Dec. 5, 1980.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fairchild, with spring burial in the Town of Cleveland Cemetery, rural Fairchild. Friends may call 1 hour prior to services Saturday at the church.