Esther E. Kurth, 93, formerly of Fairchild and Fall Creek, passed away early Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, 2023, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation where she had resided the past 3 months.

Esther Eleanor Kurth, daughter of Arthur and Elizabeth (Frank) Bramer was born Jan. 2, 1930, near Fairchild in Cleveland Township of Jackson County. It was there that Esther was raised with her two sisters. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fairchild, attended Sunny Brook Country School and graduated from Fairchild High School in 1947.

To plant a tree in memory of Esther Kurth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you