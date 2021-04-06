Esther Julia Kurth 94, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 3, 2021 under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.
Esther was born on April 4, 1927 in Jim Falls, the daughter of Anton and Mary (Prosecky) Tichy. She graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1945.
On July 7, 1946, Esther married Duane W. Kurth at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls.
Esther worked as a CNA for St. Joseph’s Hospital and 25 years at the Northern Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled.
Esther loved her flowers inside and outside, embroidering, crocheting, blankets, and dollies along with the art of handmade baby quilts for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed sitting in front of a bonfire with a glass of wine.
Esther raised five children. She is survived by David (Jean) Kurth, Jean (David) Anderson, Pat (Joe) Thorn, and Debbie Murphy; one sister, Bess Lauer; 36 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; one daughter, Kathy Mohr; her parents; sister, Agnes Popple; a brother, Emil Tichy; and grandson, Steven Kurth.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in the village of Lake Hallie.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 9 and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The ladies of St. Charles will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 7:30 p.m. both on Friday at the funeral home.
Esther’s family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Home Health Care and Hospice. Any memorials can be sent to Mayo Clinic Hospice.
Esther will be dearly missed and loved by everyone in her life. She was an amazing lady.
Live Streaming of the service will be available on the Horan Funeral Home website.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com