Esther Jean Yarrington, 94, of Strum, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Care Partners of Altoona.
Esther was born on April 14, 1927, to Seymour and Stella (Rhinehart) Nelson. After graduating from Osseo High School, she attended nursing school in Chicago and later graduated from Luther Hospital School of Nursing in Eau Claire on October 1, 1948. She married Russell Yarrington on October 8, 1949, and moved to Strum, where they farmed and raised their family. Esther worked as a nurse in Mondovi until she retired in 1988.
Esther loved spending time and playing with her grandchildren, and enjoyed family holiday gatherings at her home. She could often be found mending the farm clothes, sewing doll dresses for grandchildren, or cooking hearty meals from scratch. Later in life, she found a renewed love for writing poetry and often exchanged mailings with her grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed by her five children, Barabara (Jim) Klug of Minnesota, James (Pam) of Florida, Donald (Mary) of Texas, and Gregory (Randi) and Thomas (Dori), both of Wisconsin; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Donna (Ernie) Johnson and Virginia Henning, both of Eau Claire.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Russell; father, Seymour; mother, Stella; step-father, Wilbur Klick; and 11 siblings.
Following a private burial, friends may call on the family during a “Celebration of Esther’s Life” held Thursday May 5, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Cabin in the Pines in Osseo, WI, for a time of fellowship and reflection of the lives Esther touched. A luncheon will follow.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 Seventh St., in Osseo is assisting the family, (715) 597-3711.
