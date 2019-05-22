Ethel Rose Ausman, age 94 of Shawano, formerly of Cecil, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Ethel was born in the Town of Spring Brook, Dunn County on August 8, 1924, daughter of the late Samuel and Daisy (Rude) Gibson. Ethel graduated from Elk Mound High School and earned a degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She started her teaching career in Wausau. On June 5, 1948 Ethel married Donald Ausman in Elk Mound. The couple moved to the Madison area where Ethel taught while Don attended UW-Madison. Ethel spent her last twenty years of teaching at Lincoln Elementary School in Shawano. In her free time Ethel enjoyed following the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. She also followed current events closely, always paying special attention to the news from the cities her beloved grandchildren lived in. Ethel is a former member of the Shawano Community Area Retired Teachers Association, or SCARTA, and Delta Kappa Gamma.
Ethel is survived by: her two children, Jennifer (James) Borell of Ripon and Thomas (Susan) Ausman of St. Germain; four grandchildren, Andrew Borell of Portland, Oregon, Alyssa (Ioannis) Andriotis of Norman, Oklahoma, Marissa Ausman of Portland, Oregon, and Daniel Ausman of Chicago, Illinois.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and siblings, Ella Mae Jessel and George Gibson.
Private family services were held. Memorial donations in Ethel’s name may be directed to the Navarino Nature Center at www.navarino.org/donate.